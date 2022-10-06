Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $79.04. 199,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

