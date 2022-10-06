Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,205,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,184 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 343.2% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 88,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 57,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,158. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.33%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

