Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 15,133 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 414,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,987. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

