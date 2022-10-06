Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 108,782 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 1.24% of M.D.C. worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 14,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

