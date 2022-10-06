Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 16.2%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) dropped 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Microwave Filter Stock Down 16.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
Microwave Filter Company Profile
Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.
