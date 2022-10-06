MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 8.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $17.09. 274,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 120,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.57% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

