MFS Government Markets Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MGF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.