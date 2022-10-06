MFS Government Markets Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE MGF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
