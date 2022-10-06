Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

OUKPY stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

