Metars Genesis Tops One Day Volume of $682,650.00 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00006545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $682,650.00 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,275.56 or 0.99944699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002087 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063992 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis (CRYPTO:MRS) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2019. Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,468,950 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 2,468,950 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.3582194 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $696,481.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

