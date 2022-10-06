MetalSwap (XMT) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

MetalSwap (XMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, MetalSwap has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. MetalSwap has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $18,361.00 worth of MetalSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetalSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About MetalSwap

MetalSwap’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. MetalSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,422,233 tokens. The official website for MetalSwap is www.metalswap.finance. MetalSwap’s official Twitter account is @metalswapnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetalSwap’s official message board is medium.com/metalswap.

MetalSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetalSwap (XMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetalSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetalSwap is 0.05653185 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,432.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalswap.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetalSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

