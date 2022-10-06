Metahub Coin Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (MHB)

Metahub Coin (MHB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Metahub Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $9,837.00 worth of Metahub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahub Coin has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metahub Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Metahub Coin

Metahub Coin was first traded on May 9th, 2022. Metahub Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Metahub Coin’s official website is metahublab.com/index-en.html. Metahub Coin’s official Twitter account is @metahub01.

Buying and Selling Metahub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahub Coin (MHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahub Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metahub Coin is 0.00549939 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,564.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahublab.com/index-en.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

