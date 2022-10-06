MetaBomb (MTB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $133,699.62

MetaBomb (MTB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, MetaBomb has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One MetaBomb token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaBomb has a total market cap of $133,699.62 and approximately $84,953.00 worth of MetaBomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

MetaBomb Token Profile

MetaBomb launched on April 13th, 2022. MetaBomb’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,580,313 tokens. MetaBomb’s official Twitter account is @metabombgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaBomb is metabomb.io. The Reddit community for MetaBomb is https://reddit.com/r/metabombofficial. The official message board for MetaBomb is metabomb.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaBomb

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBomb (MTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaBomb has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBomb is 0.00079516 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $992.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metabomb.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaBomb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaBomb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaBomb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

