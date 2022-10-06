Meta Utopia (LAND) Price Hits $20.50 on Major Exchanges

Meta Utopia (LAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Meta Utopia has a market cap of $8.06 million and $258,871.00 worth of Meta Utopia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Utopia token can currently be purchased for about $20.50 or 0.00100532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta Utopia has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta Utopia alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.83 or 0.99995738 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Meta Utopia Token Profile

Meta Utopia (CRYPTO:LAND) is a token. It launched on March 16th, 2022. Meta Utopia’s total supply is 2,001,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,284 tokens. Meta Utopia’s official Twitter account is @mw_metautopia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta Utopia’s official website is www.meta-utopia.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Utopia

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Utopia (LAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Utopia has a current supply of 2,001,712 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Utopia is 20.7254923 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $209,748.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-utopia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Utopia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Utopia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Utopia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Utopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Utopia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.