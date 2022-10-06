Meta Utopia (LAND) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Meta Utopia (LAND) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Meta Utopia has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Meta Utopia token can now be purchased for about $20.50 or 0.00100532 BTC on exchanges. Meta Utopia has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $258,871.00 worth of Meta Utopia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.83 or 0.99995738 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Meta Utopia Profile

Meta Utopia is a token. Its launch date was March 16th, 2022. Meta Utopia’s total supply is 2,001,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,284 tokens. Meta Utopia’s official Twitter account is @mw_metautopia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meta Utopia is www.meta-utopia.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Utopia

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Utopia (LAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Utopia has a current supply of 2,001,712 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Utopia is 20.7254923 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $209,748.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-utopia.io/.”

