Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

