Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $317.13. 7,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,149. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.08 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.62. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

