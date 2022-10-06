Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 30.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

Raymond James stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

