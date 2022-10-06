Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.28. 27,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

