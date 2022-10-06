Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2,228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,920 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.09. The company has a market cap of $155 billion, a PE ratio of 291.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

