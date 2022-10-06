Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
NYSE:APD traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.10. 8,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day moving average of $245.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
