Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE DEO traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,692. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average is $185.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.50 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.