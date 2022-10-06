Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,851 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.16. 160,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

