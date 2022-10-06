Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,731,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 99,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

