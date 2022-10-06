Mercer Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mercer Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 26.6% of Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 434,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 761,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,755,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.26. 79,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

