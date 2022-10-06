Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.89. 42,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

