Mendel Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $578.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,101. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.23 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $663.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

