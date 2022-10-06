Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,146 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Novavax comprises about 1.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,783. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $236.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

