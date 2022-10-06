MEDIA EYE NFT Portal Market Capitalization Achieves $163,602.26 (eYe)

MEDIA EYE NFT Portal (eYe) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MEDIA EYE NFT Portal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal has a market capitalization of $163,602.26 and approximately $254,624.00 worth of MEDIA EYE NFT Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEDIA EYE NFT Portal has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MEDIA EYE NFT Portal

MEDIA EYE NFT Portal (CRYPTO:eYe) is a token. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,990,540 tokens. The official message board for MEDIA EYE NFT Portal is medium.com/@mediaeyenft. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal’s official website is mediaeyenft.com. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal’s official Twitter account is @mediaeyenft.

MEDIA EYE NFT Portal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MEDIA EYE NFT Portal (eYe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEDIA EYE NFT Portal has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 92,990,540 in circulation. The last known price of MEDIA EYE NFT Portal is 0.00175555 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $246,070.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mediaeyenft.com/.”

