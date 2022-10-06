mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

MDF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Laurentian cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Shares of TSE:MDF traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.53.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

