mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MECVF remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

