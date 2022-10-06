McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 478.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.07. 5,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,826. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

