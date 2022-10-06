Mayar Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 119,979 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,000. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 7.6% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $75,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 208,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

BFAM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 1,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

