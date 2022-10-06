Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Shares Down 1.4%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.42. 156,492 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Maverix Metals Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- Vertex Shares Higher On Optimism About CRISPR Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.