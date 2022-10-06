MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.07% of MasTec worth $221,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 233,351 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,178,000 after buying an additional 199,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

