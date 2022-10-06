Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 752.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

