Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,476 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 54,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

