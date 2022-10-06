Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 851 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. 14,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

