Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,422 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 325.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 666,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

