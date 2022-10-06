Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).

MARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Marston’s news, insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 54,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 35.54 ($0.43) on Thursday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.66 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.38 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

