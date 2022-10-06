Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $304.20 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.38 and a 200 day moving average of $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $293.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

