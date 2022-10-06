Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

