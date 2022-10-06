Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,055 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

