Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

