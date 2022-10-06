Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

