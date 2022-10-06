Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 260 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. American National Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $672.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

