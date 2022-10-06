MarsDAO (MDAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.58 Million

MarsDAO (MDAO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, MarsDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MarsDAO has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $158,557.00 worth of MarsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarsDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

MarsDAO Token Profile

MarsDAO launched on February 27th, 2022. MarsDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,800,000 tokens. MarsDAO’s official website is daomars.com. MarsDAO’s official Twitter account is @0xmarsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MarsDAO is https://reddit.com/r/0xmarsdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MarsDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mars-dao.

MarsDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsDAO (MDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MarsDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarsDAO is 0.09105887 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $137,037.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daomars.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarsDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarsDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarsDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

