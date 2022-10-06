Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.55). Approximately 46,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 296,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($9.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 732.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 804.60. The firm has a market cap of £757.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79,000.00.

In other news, insider Rachel Addison purchased 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £99,499.40 ($120,226.44).

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

