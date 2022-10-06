Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.60. 90,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,134,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.13.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

