LYO Credit Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (LYO)

LYO Credit (LYO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One LYO Credit token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LYO Credit has a total market capitalization of $36.09 million and $1.65 million worth of LYO Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LYO Credit has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

About LYO Credit

LYO Credit’s launch date was July 16th, 2021. LYO Credit’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,343,126 tokens. The Reddit community for LYO Credit is https://reddit.com/r/lyopay. The official website for LYO Credit is lyopay.com. LYO Credit’s official message board is lyopay.medium.com. LYO Credit’s official Twitter account is @lyopayofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LYO Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “LYO Credit (LYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LYO Credit has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LYO Credit is 1.18665588 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,722,185.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lyopay.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYO Credit directly using US dollars.

