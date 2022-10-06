Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Trading Down 6.9%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

